Drought Rescue Workers Prepare for High-Risk Mission in Afghanistan

Michael Hughes: International and local humanitarian aid workers at the request of Afghan authorities are preparing to launch a drought rescue mission in areas practically inaccessible to the government where more than 100,000 of the most vulnerable people reside. The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) appears to be leading the charge as worsening drought conditions threaten the lives of nearly 2 million people and will likely only fuel more instability. Click here to read more.
*Is that really about the
drought conditions
or
your risk analysis, (for your own safety measures), for future possible attacks on localized and remote parts of Afghanistan.
.
Who, you little brains, are trying
to fool ?????