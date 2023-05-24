Devastating Floods Strike Maidan Wardak and Ghor, Leaving a Trail of Financial Ruin

8am: The Office of Natural Disasters, under the management of the Taliban in Maidan Wardak Province, has announced that a recent flood in the province has caused significant financial damage to the people. In a press release issued today (Wednesday, May 24th), the office reported the occurrence of floods in several districts of Maidan Wardak province. According to the press release, heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding have resulted in the destruction of 30 residential houses in the city center and the Jalriz district of Maidan Wardak Province. Additionally, 200 hectares of agricultural land have been washed away. Click here to read more (external link).

