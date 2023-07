8am: The Qara-Bagh district of Ghazni province has been struck by ongoing floods, resulting in the destruction of more than 800 acres of vital agricultural land. According to local sources, the floods occurred overnight following a deluge of heavy rainfall in the Moshky area of Qara-Bagh district in Ghazni province. Sources reported to Hasht-e Subh this distressing news on Sunday, July 8th. Click here to read more (external link).