Death Toll Rises to 110 in Parwan Flash Floods

Tolo News: The death toll from the recent flash floods in Parwan province has risen to 110 as rescue workers are trying to recover more victims from the debris. Officials said 120 others were wounded. Families of the victims blames the government for not expediting the rescue and relief operation in the flood-hit area, stating that bodies of their loved ones are still lying under the debris. Click here to read more (external link).

One thought on “Death Toll Rises to 110 in Parwan Flash Floods

  1. The inept
    government
    has no
    proper water management programs
    for
    those high altitude mountainous farming regions
    that are obviously vulnerable
    to
    seasonal torrential
    problems- they have kept themselves
    busy
    on
    foreign-imposed
    savageries- that is
    their priority!
    *
    *

