Death Toll Rises to 110 in Parwan Flash Floods

Tolo News: The death toll from the recent flash floods in Parwan province has risen to 110 as rescue workers are trying to recover more victims from the debris. Officials said 120 others were wounded. Families of the victims blames the government for not expediting the rescue and relief operation in the flood-hit area, stating that bodies of their loved ones are still lying under the debris. Click here to read more (external link).
The inept
government
has no
proper water management programs
for
those high altitude mountainous farming regions
that are obviously vulnerable
to
seasonal torrential
problems- they have kept themselves
busy
on
foreign-imposed
savageries- that is
their priority!
