Death toll climbs as rain continues across parts of Afghanistan

Ariana: The Ministry of Natural Disaster Management said on Tuesday that at least 24 people have died and 13 others have been injured in recent rains in 13 provinces of the country in the past 10 days. Shafiullah Rahimi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Natural Disasters, says that in the past 24 hours, three people died and one person was injured in heavy rain in Paktia, Paktika, Maidan Wardak and Khost provinces respectively. In addition, 31 houses were either damaged or completely destroyed in the rain. Click here to read more (external link).

Related