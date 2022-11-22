Critics lament exclusion of Afghanistan from COP27

Al Jazeera: Call for funding grows for diplomatically isolated Afghanistan, which has faced natural disasters because of climate change. As the climate summit kicked off on November 6, the UN mission in Afghanistan called for urgent collective climate action, saying the country is “one of the least prepared against climate shocks”. It added that Afghanistan is the sixth most affected in the world by climate-related threats, with the country facing frequent droughts, flash floods and landslides affecting livelihoods and infrastructure. Click here to read more (external link).