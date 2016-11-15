Climate change fuels insurgency in Afghanistan

AFP: After two winters without snow, Kabul residents are anxiously scouring the hills for the first flakes, wary that the depletion of this major source of water further fuels instability in war-ravaged Afghanistan. Historically speaking, a snowless year is highly unusual for this ancient capital, built 1,500 metres (5,000 feet) above sea-level in the foothills of the Hindu Kush. “Kabul can be without gold but not without snow”, according to a local proverb. But as the world gets warmer, that is changing. Click here to read more (external link).