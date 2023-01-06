Badakhshan Landslides: At Least 10 Miners Trapped at Mining Site

8am: At least 10 miners have been trapped in a gold mine site after a landslide occurred last night due to an earthquake in Badakhshan province. This incident happened on Thursday night in Khairabad village of Yawan district of Badakhshan. It is said that the trapped workers are screaming for help after 15 hours of the landslide. However, another source said that so far locals have managed to save at least two miners, adding that the voices of five workers can still be heard from the mine site. This event happened after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake, the epicenter of which was announced in Jurm district of Badakhshan province. Click here to read more (external link).

Related