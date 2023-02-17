Avalanches kill 12 and destroy 50 dwellings in Afghanistan

Khaama: According to local officials, several avalanches have destroyed 50 homes and claimed the lives of at least 12 people in Badakhshan, a province in the northeastern part of Afghanistan. The incident occurred due to heavy snowfall in the Raghistan and Deraim districts of Badakhshan, a mountainous province bordering Tajikistan and Pakistan, the official added. Earlier last week, an avalanche hit a vehicle in Badakhshan province, resulting in two fatalities and six injuries. Click here to read more (external link).