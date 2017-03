Tolo News: At least eight people were killed Sunday night when avalanches hit Shahr-e-Bozorg district of Badakhshan province, local officials said on Monday. The incident took place in Shakhya Par village of the Shahr-e-Bozorg district and injured eight other villagers, officials said. The avalanches took place after the province experienced heavy snow falls on the 10th of March 2017. Click here to read more (external link).