Afghans fleeing conflict face worsening hunger

Norwegian Refugee Council: Drought has affected two out of three provinces in Afghanistan, with displaced families in the North and West regions particularly at risk. “We are concerned that the poorest cohort of Afghan society, particularly those already displaced by conflict, will be worst affected. Displaced people affected by the drought are prevented from reaching markets and aid due to the ongoing armed conflict, said Christopher Nyamandi, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s (NRC) country director in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).