Afghanistan’s Winter Turned Deadly, Killing 78 People Across the Country

Khaama: Taliban authorities reported on Thursday that 78 people have died over the last couple of days during Afghanistan's harsh winter, worsening the humanitarian crisis in the country. Amid the dire economic situation, the harsh winter has deepened the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. As a result of extremely cold weather, 78 people have died across the country over the last week according to Shafiullah Rahimi, a Taliban Spokesperson for the Ministry of Natural Disaster Management. Some 75,0000 livestock have also died, and more will die in the coming days he added.