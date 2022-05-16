Afghanistan’s Wildlife Crisis

8am: Hunting wild animals has a long history among the people of Afghanistan. The residents in remote areas usually do it for entertainment and fun. There is no legal mechanism defined for wildlife projection, providing the hunters with an opportunity to hunt animals without facing any legal consequences. The issue of wildlife hunting has never attracted the attention of animal welfare organizations, both inside Afghanistan and abroad. Afghanistan’s geography, 70% of which is mountainous and uncultivable, is home to hundreds of rare wildlife species. These include rare snow leopards with a worldwide population of just between 3,000 and 7,000, gray wolves, rare mountain deer, snakes, coyotes and so on. Click here to read more (external link).