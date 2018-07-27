formats

Afghanistan’s Untapped Water Potential

Modern Diplomacy:  As the leading South Asian economy, India must take lead in helping Afghanistan develop its water resources and harness their full potential.  Five major river basins – Kabul, Helmand and western flowing rivers, Hari Rod and Murghab, northern flowing rivers, and Amu Darya – make up the surface water resources of Afghanistan, all of which it shares with neighbouring countries. Afghanistan is the upstream riparian to all of these river basins which flow into Iran, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Together, these river basins contribute a total of 57 BCM (billion cubic metres) of water. Click here to read more (external link).

