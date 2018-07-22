formats

Afghanistan faces worst drought in decades, as UN warns 1.4 million people need help

waterThe Telegraph (UK): North and Western Afghanistan are this year facing their most severe drought in decades as the cumulative effect of several years of low rainfall has seen agriculture collapse.  A total of 20 provinces have been affected, with some of the worst including the western and northern regions of Balkh, Ghor, Faryab, Badghis, Herat and Jowzjan. Click here to read more (external link).

