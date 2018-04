Financial Tribune: Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said by building dams on Hirmand River, the eastern neighbor Afghanistan has significantly reduced the volume of water entering Iranian territories in Sistan-Baluchestan Province. “Over the past year, Afghanistan has blocked the flow of Hirmand water into the country, such that the volume has decreased to 2-3 million cubic meters from 150 mcm,” Ardakanian was quoted as saying by ILNA on Saturday. Click here to read more (external link).