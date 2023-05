Khaama: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted the Faizabad district of Badakhshan province of Afghanistan on Sunday morning. The quake’s epicentre was 36 Km southeast of the Jurm district of Badakhshan, and the tremors were felt across the region, including Pakistan, India, and Southern Tajikistan, Indian National Center for Seismology reported. So far, no causalities have been reported due to the earthquake. Click here to read more (external link).

