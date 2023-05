Khaama: An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hit 39 Km northeast of Gardez, Paktia province of Afghanistan, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The quake of 4.6 magnitudes occurred at 5:24 am local time, 5 km depth on Tuesday with the epicentre of Sayed Karam district of Paktia province of Afghanistan, reported by the Indian National Center for Seismology. No casualties have been reported so far. Click here to read more (external link).