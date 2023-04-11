4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Hindu Kush, Afghanistan

Khaama: An earthquake of 4.6 magnitudes jolted the Hindu Kush region, 30 km Jurm district of Badakhshan, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, reported by US Geological Survey. According to the US Geological Survey, the tremor of 4.6 magnitudes occurred at 8:07 am local time on Tuesday with the epicentre of the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, 30 km Jurm district of Badakhshan. This is the fifth earthquake within the past seven days in the northeast province of Afghanistan Badakhshan. No causalities have been reported so far. Click here to read more (external link).