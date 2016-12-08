4.6-magnitude earthquake rocks Afghanistan, felt in Kabul

KABUL, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) — A 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattled Afghanistan on Thursday afternoon and was felt in capital Kabul, causing panic among residents.

The tremor struck northeastern parts of Pul-e-Alam, capital of eastern Logar province, 60 km south of Kabul, according to local officials.

“The initial information by our disaster officials found no casualties have taken place following the quake which rocked Logar and surrounding areas roughly at 2:30 p.m. local time,” Salim Salah, the provincial government spokesman, told Xinhua.