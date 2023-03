Khaama: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Afghanistan on Sunday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 12-03-2023, 04:03 PM (GMT +4:30) Kabul Time, Lat: 36.53 & Long: 71, Depth: 151.0 km, GFZ reported on Sunday. The quake struck at a depth of 71 kilometres, at a latitude of 36.53 and a longitude of 71. The earthquake struck the Yamgan district of Badakhshan, Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).