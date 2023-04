Khaama: On Friday afternoon, an earthquake of 4.4 magnitudes struck the northeastern province of Afghanistan, Badakhshan province, Faizabad city. According to Indian National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremor of 4.4 magnitudes occurred at 1:43 pm local time on Friday with the epicentre of 124km South West of Faizabad, Badakhshan province, Afghanistan. The earthquake had a 150km Depth with a Latitude of 36, 38 and a Longitude of 69, 48. Click here to read more (external link).