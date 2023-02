Khaama: On Monday morning, an earthquake with a Richter scale of 4.3 struck Fayzabad, Afghanistan. The earthquake’s epicentre was 100 km southeast of the northeastern city of Fayzabad. The quake was 135 kilometres deep and struck the region at 5:45 am local time, according to India’s National Center for Seismology (NCS). Click here to read more (external link).

Related