Tolo News: At least 30 people have died and more than 20 were injured in flooding in the Shinwari and Sia Gard districts of Parwan province, local officials said. The head of the provincial department of Information and Culture, Shams Rahman Sadeqqi, said that hundreds of houses have been destroyed. Around 100 people are missing, according to officials. The flooding happened in Shinwari and Siagard districts of the province. Click here to read more (external link).