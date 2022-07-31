120 People Killed by Flooding in Past Month

Tolo News: The State Ministry for Disaster Management said that in addition to human losses, the flood caused heavy financial damage to citizens by affecting thousands of acres of agricultural land. “120 people have been martyred and 152 others were wounded in these floods,” said Mohammad Naseem Haqqani, a spokesman for the State Ministry for Disaster Management. Meanwhile, the residents of Paktia province said that the recent floods have affected the drinking water in the province. Click here to read more (external link).