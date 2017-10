Tolo News: The Afghanistan National Institute Of Music (ANIM) on Sunday honored well known singer, Aryana Sayeed, with an award for bravery. Aryana has held public music concerts on a number of occasions in Afghanistan, including her show to mark Afghanistan’s Independence Day in August. This comes amid strong opposition of such events by some extremist groups – who are opposed to the promotion and growth of artistic and cultural programs in the country. Click here to read more (external link).