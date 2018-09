Tolo News: Karim Asir is a Chaplin impersonator who entertains people across the capital in a bid to make them smile. Afghanistan’s Charlie Chaplin says he has witnessed suicide attacks, explosions and threats from hardline Islamic militant groups, but is determined to waddle and bumble to fulfill the primary goal of his life. “It is very simple, I want to give Afghans a reason to smile,” said Karim Asir… Click here to read more (external link).