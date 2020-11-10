Kabul Cinema Hall Destroyed Despite Opposition by Artists

Tolo News: Kabul Municipality, implementing an order by the first [vice] president [Amrullah Saleh], on Monday evening destroyed the Park Cinema in downtown Kabul despite opposition by artists and activists to stop the destruction of the decades-old building. Afghan Film chairperson Sahara Karimi who held a sit-in protest near the building said she was “forcibly” taken out by police and the cinema was destroyed. Activists said the destruction of historical and cultural places harms the culture of the country. Click here to read more (external link).