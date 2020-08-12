‘Bacha bazi’ outrage after pandemic takes play to the small screen

BBC News: Two Americans attempted something unconventional. Lyricist Charlie Sohne and composer Tim Rosser created a musical about a subject even Afghans would consider too sensitive and unsettling – “bacha bazi” or “boy play”. The show has also faced criticism for promoting bacha bazi as a tradition that is accepted in Afghanistan. “Bacha bazi is a harmful practice that should not in any way be romanticised,” said the Afghan actress and founder of Mena Arts, Azita Ghanizada. “To have another piece of art focused on Afghanistan completely through the white lens shook up our community.” Click here to read more (external link).