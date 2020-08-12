‘Bacha bazi’ outrage after pandemic takes play to the small screen

BBC News: Two Americans attempted something unconventional. Lyricist Charlie Sohne and composer Tim Rosser created a musical about a subject even Afghans would consider too sensitive and unsettling – “bacha bazi” or “boy play”. The show has also faced criticism for promoting bacha bazi as a tradition that is accepted in Afghanistan. “Bacha bazi is a harmful practice that should not in any way be romanticised,” said the Afghan actress and founder of Mena Arts, Azita Ghanizada. “To have another piece of art focused on Afghanistan completely through the white lens shook up our community.” Click here to read more (external link).
The coward rats
are
exclusively
focusing
on
their
true passion
inside
Afghanistan where..
*
.*
YOU
ARE TRULY
THE
LOWEST OF THE LOW !!!!!
.*
YOU ARE
NOT
TAKING MY COMMENTS !
.*
You people are
the
real sources
of
perversions !
Focus
on
your
own weir normalities !
*
Correction:
========
Focus
on
your
own sick
abnormalities !
*
The perverts
don’t bother to
write about the imposed
killing field
across Afghanistan.
*