Votes Of 27 Provinces Should Be Recounted, Says Abdullah’s Team

Ariana: Abdullah’s electoral campaign warned that if the votes of 27 provinces are not recounted, they will not accept the preliminary results of the election. They insist that Independent electoral complaints commission should cooperate with them in this process. Meanwhile, the IECC stressed that this ‘demand’ will create problems. Younus Nawandish, a member of Abdullah’s team, said that the votes of 27 provinces were counted in their absence and in presence of Ghani’s team. He called on the IECC to cooperate in this term if no they will not accept any results announced. Click here to read more (external link).

Other IEC related news