Tolo News: The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) said up to 8,500 complaints from 31 provinces are “serious” and can impact the total number of votes – which is more than 1.8 million. The preliminary presidential election results were announced on December 22 and the IECC received over 16,500 complaints mainly from three campaign teams – of Abdullah Abdullah, President Ghani and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. Click here to read more (external link).