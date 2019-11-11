UN Formally Complains over IEC Commissioner Threatening Behavior

Ariana: The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has formally complained to the leadership of Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) over Commissioner Maulana Abdullah’s threatening behavior towards the Data Manager of the IEC National Tally Center. “During the meeting, UNESP technical advisers and the International Commissioners witnessed direct life-threatening statements being made against Mr. Bashir Ali, Database Manager for the National Tally Center, by Commissioner Maulana Abdullah. Commissioner Abdullah also made derogatory slurs about Mr. Ali’s religion and ethnicity,” the letter reads. Click here to read more (external link).

