Sources: IEC Leaders Disagree on Election Results

Tolo News: Sources told Tolonews on Wednesday that leading members of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) disagree about the announcement of election results. This comes a day after IEC Commissioner Awrangzeb said that the commission was considering announcing the results on Wednesday. Maulana Mohammad Abdullah, a commissioner of the IEC, said that by law the IEC can`t announce the partial or initial results before processing of all provinces votes. Click here to read more (external link).

