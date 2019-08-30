Presidential Candidates Stress On Fair Election

Tolo News: Five presidential candidates including Abdullah Abdullah, Rahmatullah Nabil, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram and Noorullah Jalili held campaign rallies on the 32nd day of the election campaign in Kabul where they stressed the need for transparent polls. The presidential election is scheduled for 28 September. According to the Election Commission, the transfer of election materials to provinces was kicked off on Friday and will continue until September 11. Almost 5,000 polling centers will be opened on the Election Day, according to the commission. Click here to read more (external link).

Related