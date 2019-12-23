Preliminary Election Results Are ‘False’: Hekmatyar

Tolo News: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, presidential election candidate and head of Hizb-e-Islami, at a press conference on Monday called the preliminary election results “false.” “We did not expect that the Independent Election Commission would announce such a false result,” said Hekmatyar, adding: “We have asked the independent Election Commission (IEC) to re-hold the election in those areas where the biometric devices were stolen, and we ask that the people responsible be punished.” Hekmatyar accused the IEC of “stealing” his votes and claimed that “the devices of 2,400 polling centers were stolen and they sent the ballot boxes back empty.” Click here to read more (external link).

Related