Nabil Suggests Second Round Vote Because Of ‘Fraud’

Tolo News: Presidential candidate Rahmatullah Nabil at a press conference on Tuesday said he knows of widespread fraud by two specific teams and there is a need for a second round to ensure a legitimate winner and a substantial voter turnout. According to Nabil, almost 1.5 million to two million people have voted in the election which is not sufficient for one candidate to have legal legitimacy for making major decisions as president, such as a decision on peace. Click here to read more (external link).

