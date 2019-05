1TV: Results of parliamentary election in Kabul will be announced this week, a source told 1TV on Sunday. According to the source, election commissions have finalized their investigation over Kabul vote and will take decision in coming days. The parliamentary vote, held on October 20 after months of delay, was marred by accusations of voter fraud, technical problems with biometric voter verification gear and inaccurate voter lists. Click here to read more (external link).

