Tolo News: Afghanistan`s Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) said on Thursday that their investigation has shown that 1,645 polling centers will be recounted in 18 provinces, and the recounting process will start on Saturday. Mohammad Qasim Elyasi, spokesman for the IECC, said that most of the polling centers that need recounting are located in Nangarhar with 700, in Kannur with 248, and in Nimroz with 177 polling centers. Click here to read more (external link).