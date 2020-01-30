IECC Has Not Finalized Decision on 300,000 Disputed Votes





Tolo News: Mohammad Qasim Elyasi, the spokesman of the Independent Electoral Complainants Commission (IECC), said they will make a decision about the 300,000 disputed votes soon. Some election campaign team consider the 300,000 votes “fraudulent,” and urged the IECC not to count them. President Ghani achieved 923,868 votes in the first round of the election that was held on September 28, 2019, and if more than 12,000 votes for Ghani are determined to be fraudulent then the election will go to a second round. Click here to read more (external link).