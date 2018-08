IECC Drops 35 Names from Final List of Candidates for Parliamentary Elections

Ariana: The names of those dropped from the final list are as follows:

Ahmad Shah Shams, Mohibullah and Amanullah Hotaki from Uruzgan province;

Abdul Rahman Sheedani from Bamyan;

Fawzia Koofi, Maryam Koofi, Mohammad Nabi Bayan and Abdul Samad Abdul Hameed from Badakhshan province;

Sayed Jafar Naderi, Assadullah Islamzoi and Hayatullah Wafa from Baghlan province;

Assadullah Sharifi from Balkh province;

Ghulam Haidar Jailani and Noor Ahmad Sekandar from Parwan province;

Allah Mir and Nawid Ibrahimkhil from Paktia province;

Bashir Qanet and Assadullah Ayub from Takhar province;

Liyaqatullah Babakarkhil and Jabar Jabarkhil from Khost province;

Masuma Khawari, Mohammad Asif Azeemi and Raees Khairullah from Samangan province;

Sakhi Naweed from Faryab province;

Qais Hassan, Mawlawi Tarakhil, Sayed Daoud Naderi, Sedaqat Zahid, Ziaulhaq Amarkhil, Ehsanullah Atif, Shir Ali Ahmadzai and Zardad Faryadi from Kabul;

Shayista Baz Naseri from Kunduz province;

Akbar Stanekzai from Logar province;

And Jawed Zaman from Nangarhar province.

Click here to read more (external link).