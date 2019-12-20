IEC: Preliminary Results May be Announced Sunday

Tolo News: Officials from the Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Friday said they are nearly finished with the data entry of votes from seven provinces out of 34 and that the commission will likely announce the preliminary results of the election on Sunday. Meanwhile, some election campaigns have said that those campaigns that are guilty of committing “fraud” in the elections should be referred to the legal and judicial institutions of the country by the election commission. The seven provinces are Panjshir, Badakhshan, Baghlan, Sar-e-Pul, Faryab, Jawzjan and Takhar. The IEC is currently processing votes of Badakhshan, Baghlan and Faryab provinces. Click here to read more (external link).

Related