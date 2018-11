Ariana: The results were expected to be announced on November 10, but it has been delayed to at least 10 days. The IEC cited issues in “filtration and transpiration process” of ballots over the delay. “The preliminary results [from the vote] in all provinces except Kabul will be announced on November 23, and the results from Kabul will be revealed on first day of next month,” said Sayed Hafizullah Hashimi, a Spokesman for the IEC. Click here to read more (external link).

