IEC Now Says 1.7 Million Voted

Tolo News: The Independent Election Commission on Monday released a new number of total votes, saying that data from 22,588 biometric devices indicates that 1.7 million Afghans voted in the September presidential elections. IEC chief Hawa Alam Nuristani said the votes from another 3,980 polling sites have yet to be processed. IEC members pledged that all result sheets will be processed in the main data center by the end the day. The commission has so far managed to transfer the data from 22,588 biometric devices to its main server. Click here to read more (external link).

Related