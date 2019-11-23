IEC May Ask Government to Intervene

Tolo News: The Independent Election Commission (IEC) warned on Saturday that if the electoral teams continue to oppose the recount process, the commissioners will call for government intervention. According to IEC officials, provincial offices are currently closed in seven provinces because of boycotting election team members. Those provinces are:Faryab, Sar-e Pol, Jawzjan, Badakhshan, Panjshir, Baghlan and Takhar. The IEC says the offices were closed by Abdullah Abdullah’s electoral team in protest of the recount. Click here to read more (external link).