IEC, IECC Call to Amend Afghan Election Law

Tolo News: Afghanistan’s electoral institutions—the Independent Election Commission (IEC) and the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC)–on Wednesday briefed Afghan political parties and members of civil society institutions about draft amendments to the country’s electoral system.

In the draft plan, the electoral bodies have recommended the following for future elections:

• The introduction of an electronic voting system

• A limit to the number of candidates

• Changes to curb electoral violations

• Use of electronic ID cards during voting

