IEC Extends Voter Registration As Turnout Remains Low

Tolo News: The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Thursday announced that the voter registration process will continue in the country’s cities for another month. The decision, the IEC chief said, is aimed at providing more opportunity for the people to participate in the voter registration process. “The time of the voter registration process in cities is extended for another month in order to provide the opportunity for all countrymen to register to vote in upcoming elections,” IEC chief Gulajan Abdulbadi Sayyad said. The voter registration process started on April 14. So far, the commission says, more than 1.5 million people have registered. Click here to read more (external link).

