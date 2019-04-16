IEC Expedites Efforts For Presidential Elections

Tolo News: Officials from the Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Saturday said they have made some developments in the preparations for the upcoming presidential elections as they have accelerated their efforts for the polls as well as for the provincial councils elections and Ghazni parliamentary elections – all scheduled for September 28. An IEC official said many vacant posts, including 10 provincial chiefs and technical positions, have been announced and that they will appoint the required personnel in the near future. Click here to read more (external link).

