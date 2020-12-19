formats

IEC announces Ghazni to go to the polls in October

Hawa Alam Nuristani

Ariana: The Independent Election Commission (IEC) said Saturday that the delayed parliamentary elections in central Ghazni province will be held in October next year. Addressing a press conference, Hawa Alam Nuristani, the chairperson of the IEC, stated that the provincial council, municipal, and parliamentary elections will be held in Ghazni simultaneously. Click here to read more (external link).

7 thoughts on “IEC announces Ghazni to go to the polls in October

  1. THE
    GREAT HERITAGE
    AND
    INTEGRITY
    OF
    THE
    GREAT PROVINCE
    OF
    GHAZNI BELONGS
    TO
    ALL THE PEOPLE
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN
    AS
    ONE !!!!!
    ==============
    ==============
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    *
    IN
    THAT CAPACITY:
    ==============
    NO
    FOREIGN POWERS
    AND THEIR STOOGES
    WILL EVER
    BE ABLE
    TO
    INTERFERE AND UNDERMINE
    ITS
    GREAT LEGACY;
    ===========•
    *****YES;
    THE
    LAND
    OF
    SOOLTAHN MAHMOOD
    OF
    GHAZNA !
    *

    Reply

  2. THE
    CULTURE
    OF
    THE
    GREAT GHAZNI PROVINCE
    STILL DOMINATES
    ALL
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN
    AND
    THE SURROUNDING COUNTRIES.
    ==========================
    AND
    ~~~
    *IT
    WII STILL
    ALWAYS DO !!!!!
    *

    Reply

  4. *NO
    FOREIGN
    MILITARY AIRBASE; WILL
    EVER BE, ALLOWED
    IN
    SACRED SOILS
    OF
    GHAZNI PROVINCE !
    ===
    ==
    =
    The Islamic heritage
    won’t
    get
    defiled.
    *

    Reply

  5. During the early phases
    of
    “English/Indian“
    grand attacks
    in
    late 1830’s; the honorable people
    of
    Great Ghazni put up the
    toughest and fiercest
    resistance
    which eventually
    led
    to
    total expulsions
    of
    all of the foreign invaders
    within
    a
    few years.
    *

    Reply

