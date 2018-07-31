formats

IEC Announces Date For Presidential Elections

ballot_boxTolo News: Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Tuesday afternoon announced it has set the date for presidential elections for next year. The IEC said these elections will be held on April 20, six months after the October parliamentary and district council elections. Click here to read more (external link).

