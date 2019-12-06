Hekmatyar Demands a ‘Full Recount’ of Votes

Tolo News: Presidential candidate Gulbuddin Hekmatyar at a rally in Kabul on Friday recommended a full recount of votes amid uncertainty around the election results, which have been delayed for more than two months. The rally was the first for his party since the presidential election was held on Sept. 28. Hekmatyar said they demand a re-vote in polling stations where devices are lost, a recount of all votes, an announcement of results after filtering out “fraudulent” votes, and the establishment of interim government if election goes to a second round. Click here to read more (external link).

